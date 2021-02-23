Morning News – February 23rd

Weather:

Periods of light snow ending early this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. Temperature steady near zero. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 3 this evening and minus 8 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 95,089 195 4 2 191 3 Updated: February 22, 2021, 2:07 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The provincial government has given notice that the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst will close on March 31st, 2021. The college, located in Gravenhurst, provides fire service training to hundreds of municipal fire departments who do not have the capacity or resources to provide their own in-house training. The province would continue to oversee curriculum development through an office in Toronto, while municipalities will now be responsible for field and other training requirements. This may create difficulties both practical and financial for municipalities to provide their own fire service training. If you have concerns about this change and how it may affect our local volunteer fire department, speak to one of our councillors and go to the petition (click on the image).

Don’t Forget – Algoma Power is conducting work that will affect some customers on Ganley Street, Wawa Street, and Ontario Street between the hours of 9 – 12 a.m. The alternate date is Wednesday, February 24.