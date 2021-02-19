East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in Gas Bar Robbery

On February 19, 2021 at approximately 1:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in regards to the robbery that occurred at a gas bar on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.

The OPP executed an arrest warrant at a residence on Pearson Drive. The suspect was located inside and was subsequently arrested and charged.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, Crisis Negotiators and Critical Incident Command (CIC), Tactics and Rescue Units (TRU), Tactical Emergency Medical Service (TEMS), and East Algoma uniform members and Crime Unit members assisted with the investigation.

Marc CYR, 32 years-of-age, from Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Armed Robbery, contrary to section 343(d) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 19, 2021.