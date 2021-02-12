Morning News – February 12th

Weather:

Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 31 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill near minus 27.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 90,502 190 22 2 168 2 Updated: February 11, 2021, 6:10 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The Ontario government is postponing March Break for students and teachers for a month, from the week of March 15 to the week of April 12.