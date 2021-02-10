10:19 AM EST Wednesday 10 February 2021
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Marathon – Schreiber
- Nipigon – Rossport
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
A period of very cold wind chills is expected.
Extreme wind chill values near minus 40 are expected tonight into Thursday morning.
The extreme cold may continue into the weekend with wind chill values approaching minus 40 each night.
Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.
Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.
Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.
If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.
