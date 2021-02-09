Township of White River – 3rd Case at Valard, Outbreak declared

Please note that the Township has just received confirmation from Valard that there is currently an outbreak at the Valard Work Camp in our community. We have received the following statement (February 8, 5:28 p.m.):

Regarding the COVID-19 Outbreak at the Valard Camp at White River, the following statement is intended to supplement any issued by Algoma Public Health or the Lady Dunn Health Centre – as per direction from the Ontario government, we defer to the health authorities and the local experts on keeping the public informed.

As our friends at the Pic Mobert Nation relayed on February 7th, there have been two positive cases reported at the Valard Camp in White River.”

As of today, February 8th, we can confirm that we have a third employee testing positive and some close contacts identified (total of three positive tests).

These cases, along with their close contacts, have been or as soon as Valard receives approval from Algoma Public Health, will be moved into quarantine outside of the community of White River. All other persons who may have been in contact with these persons were instructed to self-isolate and were tested.

Valard Construction, working closely with Algoma Public Health, are conducting testing and close contact tracing and will continue to do so to contain the virus.

As part of Valard’s regular protocols, we conduct our own in-house PCR testing (which identified the original two infected individuals. In addition, the PCR testing equipment is Health Canada approved), isolate those that test positive and meet or surpass all recommended standards for distancing, cleaning, meal preparation, etc.

At this time, additional actions, medical or otherwise, are not required.

The first priority for Valard, their client (Nextbridge, for the East-West Tie Project) and the Algoma Public Health is the health and safety of our workers and the community of White River.