Happenings at Wawa First United – Fifth Sunday After Epiphany

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 07 February 2021.

Isaiah 40: 21-31 Those who wait upon God shall renew their strength.

Psalm 147: 1-11, 20c God heals the broken hearted.

1 Corinthians 9: 16-23 I have become all things to all people for the gospel’s sake.

Mark 1: 29-39 Simon’s mother-in-law and many others healed.

To Ponder: When have you brought healing to someone? How did it occur?

Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021 – pg. 24, Used With Permission

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.