Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – Fifth Sunday After Epiphany

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 07 February 2021.
Isaiah 40: 21-31            Those who wait upon God shall renew their strength.
Psalm 147: 1-11, 20c    God heals the broken hearted.
1 Corinthians 9: 16-23  I have become all things to all people for the gospel’s sake.
Mark 1: 29-39               Simon’s mother-in-law and many others healed.
To Ponder:    When have you brought healing to someone? How did it occur?
Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021  – pg. 24, Used With Permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing  Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them.  If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*