CSC Nouvelon virtual school students discover Indigenous culture

During the month of January, Ms. Isabelle Garceau offered 17 virtual workshops for students of the CSC Nouvelon’s Académie virtuelle. Mila and her Kindergarten to Grade 3 classmates talked about themes like the circle, the drum, Indigenous songs and more. Grade 4 to 6 students learned about gratitude, Mother Earth who takes care of us, and the cycles of the moon. Students in grades 7 and 8 were able to discuss various topics, including the medicine wheel, sacred plants, turtle island, and land recognition. It was a rewarding experience for all the students! The Académie virtuelle offers education in a virtual format to CSC Nouvelon students from Kindergarten to Grade 8. Students are distributed throughout the school board’s territory in the districts of Sudbury and Algoma.

