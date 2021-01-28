Morning News – January 28th

Weather:
It is currently -27C outside right now, so bundle up it you are headed outside.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|83,058
|155
|15
|1
|140
|2
|Updated: January 27, 2021, 7:15 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
It was welcome news to read that Algoma Public Health (APH) has received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the Algoma district. The first resident of Algoma received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, January 27th, 2021 at 1:04 p.m. His name is Larry Grekula and he is a resident of the Ontario Finnish Rest Home (Mauno Kaihla Koti).
These funds will be used to support Donald’s family in this time of need. The funds will be used to pay for things such as, Fire Wood, Power, and other month to month expenses that still need to be paid. All funds will be donated to Donalds wife Heidi.
Do you remember where you were at 11:38 a.m. 35 years ago? It is hard to believe that I was in my first year of college at Algonquin (Cartography) in Ottawa when this happened, the Challenger Shuttle explosion, and death of all souls aboard. I was working on a photogrammetric plotter when our class technician came in and brought us all into another lab to watch the news – we were all so quiet and shocked.
176 years ago, Edgar Allan Poe’s The Raven was first published in the New York Mirror; a melancholy evocation of lost love, it became one of the best-known poems.
