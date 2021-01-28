Morning News – January 28th

Weather:

It is currently -27C outside right now, so bundle up it you are headed outside.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 37 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



It was welcome news to read that Algoma Public Health (APH) has received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the Algoma district. The first resident of Algoma received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, January 27th, 2021 at 1:04 p.m. His name is Larry Grekula and he is a resident of the Ontario Finnish Rest Home (Mauno Kaihla Koti).





Today is Bell Talk Day. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to promote mental health awareness and reduce stigmas at 1 p.m.