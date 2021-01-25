McMURDO, Jeffory Barnes

Passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 76 years with his family by his side on , 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Val McMurdo for 49 years. Loving and very proud father of Jolene Binda (Dino) and Jaclyn Belanger (Hubert). Proud grandfather of Dominic (Corey), Sebastien, Benoit, Jeffory and Callie. Dear son of the late Hazel McMurdo (late David) and son-in-law of Gloria Kocsis (late James). Brother-in-law of the late Jane Cagnin (Joe). Uncle to Julie Badurina (David) and James Cagnin (Samantha). Jeff will be greatly missed by many close friends. He lived in Barrie, Ontario for over 40 years and will be remembered for his fondness of golfing and fishing.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Christopher Stamler, his palliative care team, and all who were involved in Jeff’s care.

Due to Covid-19, the family will host a celebration of life at a later date.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.