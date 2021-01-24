Manitoulin OPP make arrests in Espanola Shooting Incident

On January 21, 2021, members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a shooting incident on Albert Street in Espanola. A person suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital. Witnesses observed numerous people running away from the house afterwards. The OPP and Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) Tactical Unit arrested three individuals a short time later in Lively, Ontario.

Jayline BASTEIN, 19 years-of-age, from Brampton, Ontario was charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm, contrary to section 239(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Break, Enter a Place – With Intent to Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC.

Jaisha MESQUITO, 20 years-of-age, from Markham, Ontario was charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm, contrary to section 239(1)(a) of the CC, and

Break, Enter a Place – With Intent to Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC.

Jaedyn WILLIAMS, 18 years-of-age, of no fixed address, was charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder Using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm, contrary to section 239(1)(a) of the CC, and

Break, Enter a Place – With Intent to Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC.

All three accused persons appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Espanola on January 22, 2021 and were remanded into custody.

The OPP is asking for assistance in locating two persons of interest who left the residence after the shooting. The first person is described as a heavyset male, wearing light coloured cargo pants and a blue jacket with a hoodie. The second person is also described as male, wearing a brown jacket and a black toque.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.p3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

The OPP reminds the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP’s website, opp.ca contains a number of useful resources, tips and links which are available to the public to assist with this purpose.

The investigation remains ongoing with members of the OPP Manitoulin Detachment Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.