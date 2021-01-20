Morning News – January 20th

Weather:

Cloudy. A few flurries beginning this morning then changing to snow at times heavy and local blowing snow this afternoon. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 15.

A snowfall warning is in effect – Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected by Thursday morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 80,152 143 25 ()* 0 118 1 Updated: January 18, 2021, 3:25 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The snowfall expected today and tonight will be welcomed by the groomers of the area’s snowmobile trails. Wawa is expected to get 10-15 centimetres today.

The Wawa Motor Inn has sponsored Wawa to be a part of the Ontario Ice Fishing Challenge This fishing derby was designed to meet all COVID restrictions.It will cost you 20$ to enter, and you would win up to $8,000 in prizes! There is a local leaderboard as well as a provincial leaderboard. The winning community will be crowned the Ice Fishing Capital of Ontario. Let’s see all the Wawa ice-anglers enter! The Derby begins February 13th. Link

Moosonee has a new OPP Detachment! The new Moosonee OPP detachment provides approximately 18,000 square feet of space, a modern infrastructure design to support ever-changing technology requirements including facilities to secure evidence, 11 holding cells, closed-circuit television technology (CCTV) and other advanced security features.