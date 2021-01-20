Morning News – January 20th

Weather:
Cloudy. A few flurries beginning this morning then changing to snow at times heavy and local blowing snow this afternoon. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.
Tonight – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 15.
A snowfall warning is in effect – Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected by Thursday morning.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
The snowfall expected today and tonight will be welcomed by the groomers of the area’s snowmobile trails. Wawa is expected to get 10-15 centimetres today.
