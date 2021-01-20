Breaking News

Morning News – January 20th

Weather:

Cloudy. A few flurries beginning this morning then changing to snow at times heavy and local blowing snow this afternoon. Local amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 late this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.
Tonight – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 15.

A snowfall warning is in effect – Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected by Thursday morning.

 

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
80,152 143 25 ()* 0 118 1
Updated: January 18, 2021, 3:25 p.m.

 

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma.  These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count.  APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The snowfall expected today and tonight will be welcomed by the groomers of the area’s snowmobile trails. Wawa is expected to get 10-15 centimetres today.

The Wawa Motor Inn has sponsored Wawa to be a part of the Ontario Ice Fishing Challenge This fishing derby was designed to meet all COVID restrictions.It will cost you 20$ to enter, and you would win up to $8,000 in prizes! There is a local leaderboard as well as a provincial leaderboard. The winning community will be crowned the Ice Fishing Capital of Ontario. Let’s see all the Wawa ice-anglers enter! The Derby begins February 13th. Link
Moosonee has a new OPP Detachment! The new Moosonee OPP detachment provides approximately 18,000 square feet of space, a modern infrastructure design to support ever-changing technology requirements including facilities to secure evidence, 11 holding cells, closed-circuit television technology (CCTV) and other advanced security features.

 

 

