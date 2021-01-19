Winter Weather Travel Advisory continues

The Winter Weather Travel Advisory remains in effect for a region from Montreal River to St. Joseph Island. Lake effect snow between Montreal River and St. Joseph Island could affect road conditions and visibilities. It was issued at 10 p.m. last night.

A low-pressure system will move through the area bringing heavy snow, will develop lake effect snow by early this morning. Environment Canada warns that local snowfall amounts near 10 centimetres are possible before the system moves through the area early Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists should be aware that blowing snow can lead to reduced visibilities while travelling.