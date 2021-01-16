Morning News – January 16th

Weather:

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 78,678 138 33 ()* 1 105 0 Updated: January 14, 2021, 7:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection. *The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. (3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased. These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available. News Tidbits:

The Ontario government will hire more case managers and contact tracers, increasing the provincial workforce to 1,600 by February 15, 2021. Along with staff who work in or have been redeployed within public health units, this will mean that 5,600 are working in contact tracing.

The Ontario government has opened applications for the new Ontario Small Business Support Grant. Announced in December, this grant provides from $10,000 to a maximum of $20,000 to eligible small businesses who have had to restrict their operations due to the Provincewide Shutdown. Small businesses must demonstrate they experienced a revenue decline of at least 20 per cent when comparing monthly revenue in April 2019 and April 2020.

Ontario is investing $150,000 for two new positions at the provincial advocacy group l’Association francophone à l’éducation des services à l’enfance de l’Ontario (AFÉSEO). A French-Language Liaison and a Communications Liaison will promote the recruitment, retention and professional development of French-language early childhood educator staff while supporting the provision of high-quality French-language services in child care and early years programs. The French-Language Sector Liaison position would be responsible for creating and maintaining collaborative relationships with key French-language early childhood partners, including school boards, municipalities, and community organizations. The Communications Liaison will provide ongoing support, including the development of a branding campaign, social media and web outreach, along with the creation of a virtual magazine to highlight projects, resources and best practices.

The Ontario government is investing $6 million to help 31 remote First Nation communities and the Town of Moosonee build and maintain 3,170 kilometres of temporary snow and ice roads for the 2020-21 winter season. This investment is part of a three-year funding commitment.

The Ontario government has issued an emergency order to temporarily pause the enforcement of residential evictions and ensure people are not forced to leave their homes during the provincial declaration of emergency and while the stay-at-home-order is in force.