East Algoma OPP – Traffic & Weekend Report

Between January 6, 2021 and January 8, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Blind River policing area.

On January 6, 2021, shortly after 4:00 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Causley Street. A 34-year-old unlicensed driver from Batchewana First Nation, was issued a provincial offence notice and charged with: Fail to Surrender Licence, contrary to section 33(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

On January 7, 2021, shortly after 12:15 p.m., police received a traffic complaint and conducted a traffic stop on Causley Street. A 40-year-old driver from St Catharines was issued a provincial offence notice and charged with: Drive Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act, 2017.

On January 7, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Leacock Street. The driver, Justen PEARSE, age 30 from Blind River was charged with:

Owner Operate Motor Vehicle on a Highway -No Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on February 18, 2021.

On January 8, 2021, shortly after 1:00 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Richard Street in the Town of Spanish. Michael JOHNSTON, age 49 from Serpent River First Nation was charged with:

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTADrive Motor Vehicle, No Currently Validated Permit, contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the HTA; and with

Fail to Have Insurance Card, contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on February 18, 2021.

ONE ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING CHARGES

On January 8, 2021, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties in the Town of Blind River when they observed a vehicle being driven by a person that was wanted out of the East Algoma Detachment. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was arrested.

As result, Amanda SOUM, age 38 from Algoma Mills, was charged with:

Three Counts of Fail to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the Criminal Code; and with

Possession of a Schedule I Substance-Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on January 9, 2021.

DOMESTIC DISPUTE- ONE ARRESTED

(MISSISSAUGA FIRST NATION, ON)- On January 9, 2021, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members from East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a domestic disturbance on the Territory of Mississauga First Nation. Investigation determined a couple had consumed alcohol and an argument ensued. One person left the residence but before doing so swung a shovel at a door causing the door window to break.

As a result of the investigation, a 39 year old from Mississauga First Nation, was charged with: Mischief-Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on February 4, 2021.

OPP CHARGE DRIVER WITH IMPAIRED

On January 8, 2021, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members received a traffic related complaint of a possible impaired driver in Elliot Lake. A vehicle description and location were provided to police. At approximately 6:20 p.m. police located the vehicle on Gillanders Road and a traffic stop was conducted. The Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered and returned a reading of “Fail”. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Timothy TARRANT, 62 years of age, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC,

Driving While Under Suspension – While Suspended Under HTA Sec 41/42, contrary to section 53(1.1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 2, 2021.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.