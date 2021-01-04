Do you have beautiful photographs to share?

The Municipality of Wawa is redesigning its website. In order to create a website that will showcase the Wawa and the immediate surrounding area – photographs are essential! The Municipality is looking for 15 to 20 high-resolution images.

Suggestions include photos from some of the many community events that Wawa hosts: Wawa Salmon Derby, Wawa Ice Fishing Derby, Boondocking, Wawa Winter Carnival, Canada Day, Wawa Music Festival. One might like to submit photos of people fishing, hunting, boating, snowshoeing, snowmobiling – just enjoying our great outdoors!

Remember though that photographs where faces can be identified, that person must give consent for their photo to be published. To avoid that, your photo submission should show people from a distance.

If you can help, send your photographs to [email protected] before this Friday, January 8th, 2021.