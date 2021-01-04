APH – 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#82-#92)

Jan 4, 2021 at 20:35
Algoma Public Health is reporting 11 (eleven) new cases of COVID-19. All cases are from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, or affected by recent public exposure notifications posted by APH, you are not considered a close contact
Additionally, anyone who travelled on the fights below, in the indicated rows should contact Algoma Public Health or their local public health unit.
Flight Date: December 30, 2020
Air Canada flight 8498 from Windsor to Toronto, passengers in rows 3-9 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.
Air Canada flight 8321, Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie, passengers in rows 3-7 and flight crew that may have served these rows are considered close contacts.
“Though this increase in numbers is alarming, we as a community need to recommit to following public health guidance during this pandemic. Indoor organized public events and social gatherings are not permitted except with the members of the same household. Limit your trips in the community for necessities such as food, medication, medical appointments, or supporting vulnerable community members,” said Dr. Jennifer Loo, Medical Officer of Health.
“If you know of someone who is vulnerable, or who needs to isolate and stay home, reach out to offer help with essentials, or connect with them to offer social support by phone or online.”
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #82
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 3, 2021
|Case #83
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 2, 2021
|Case #84
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 3, 2021
|Case #85
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 4, 2021
|Case #86
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Dec 31, 2020
|Case #87
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 4, 2021
|Case #88
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 4, 2021
|Case #89
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 4, 2021
|Case #90
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 4, 2021
|Case #91
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 4, 2021
|Case #92
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|Jan 4, 2021
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|73,324
|92
|28 (1)*
|64
|0
|Updated: January 5, 2021, 7:15 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.
(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (5)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (85)
Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Yes
|Updated: January 4, 2021 7:15 p.m.
