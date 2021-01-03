Tractor Trailer SVC causes minor traffic delays north of Wawa

Minor traffic delays occured this afternoon after an eastbound tractor trailer left the roadway and came to rest against a rockcut. OPP and Algoma EMS attended the scene and two were taken to the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Lamon’s Towing was there to remove the transport from the ditch.
The incident occurred about 30km west of Wawa on Highway 17,
