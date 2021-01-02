APH Confirms 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#71-76)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

Details of the confirmed cases 77-78:



Case

Number Exposure

Category Status Tested Case #77 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 2, 2021 Case #78 Unknown Self-isolating Dec 30, 2020

Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.

Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart; are considered high-risk close contact exposures.

Tested

Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Resolved

cases

Deceased 71,731 78 16 ()* 62 0 Updated: January 2, 2021, 8:15 p.m.