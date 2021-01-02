Breaking News

APH Confirms 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#71-76)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 2 (two) new cases of COVID-19. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases 77-78:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #77 Close contact Self-isolating Jan 2, 2021
Case #78 Unknown Self-isolating Dec 30, 2020

Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case.  How the person acquired the virus is not known.

Close contact means the person acquired their infection through close contact with a known confirmed case.  For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 metres apart; are considered high-risk close contact exposures.

 

Tested
 Confirmed
cases
 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases
 Deceased
71,731 78 16 ()*  62 0
Updated: January 2, 2021, 8:15 p.m.

 

 

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5)

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Yes
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (72)

Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.

 Yes
  Updated: January 2, 2021 8:15 p.m.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*