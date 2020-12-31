Happenings at Wawa First United Church – January 3

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 03 January 2021

Jeremiah 31: 7-14 The grieving people will be gathered in joy.

Psalm 147: 12-20 God blesses Jerusalem with peace & abundance.

Ephesians 1: 3-14 Adopted, forgiven, and blessed with abundance.

John 1: (1-9), 10-18 The Word was in the world, but the world did not know him.

To Ponder: What is coming into being through us?

Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021 – pg. 18, Used With Permission

The season of EPIPHANY from the Greek “to show forth” begins on January 06. It commemorates the showing forth of the Infant Jesus to the Wise Men. Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-15. The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home.