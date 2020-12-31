APH Records COVID-19 Cases #66 to #70

Algoma Public Health is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed case:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #66
|International travel
|Self-isolating
|December 28, 2020
|Case #67
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|December 29, 2020
|Case #68
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|December 31, 2020
|Case #69
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|December 31, 2020
|Case #70
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|December 29, 2020
Status of Cases in Algoma:
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|71,731
|70
|8 (0)*
|62
|0
|Updated: December 31, 2020, 8:30 p.m.
Algoma Cases by Area of Residence
|Region
|Recent COVID-19 cases
|Public health measures
|Algoma
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|
Protect yourself
Protect others
|Central and
East Algoma
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
| Elliot Lake
and area
|No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
|North Algoma
|No confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
Cases have been reported in neighbouring public health regions.
| Sault Ste. Marie
and area
|Confirmed cases reported in last 14 days.
|Updated: December 31, 2020 8:30 p.m.
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
(since August 2020 –
Algoma’s second wave)
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (64)
|Yes
|Updated: December 31, 2020 8:30 p.m.
Note: The following describes the municipalities and First Nation communities included in each Algoma sub-region. This is not an exhaustive listing of geographic places within Algoma.
Central & East Algoma includes: Blind River, Bruce Mines, Hilton, Hilton Beach, Huron Shores, Jocelyn, Johnson, Mississauga First Nation, Plummer Additional, St. Joseph, Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional, The North Shore, Thessalon, Thessalon First Nation
Elliot Lake & Area includes: Elliot Lake, Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, Serpent River First Nation, Spanish
North Algoma includes: Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River
Sault Ste. Marie & Area includes: Batchewana First Nation, Garden River First Nation, Laird, Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional, Prince, Sault Ste. Marie
