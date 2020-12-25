East Algoma OPP – Victim Identified in Fatal ATV Collision

On December 24, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m. East Algoma Provincial Police (OPP) and the Algoma Paramedic Services responded to an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision in a remote location near Gullbeak Lake just outside Elliot Lake.

A collision occurred resulting in an ATV rollover. Philip NOWISKI, 55 years of age from Elliot Lake was pronounced deceased at the scene. The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team and Technical Collison Investigator (TCI) are continuing to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). A post mortem examination will take place.