Happenings at Wawa First United – December 23

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 27 December 2020.

Isaiah 61:10 – 62:3 God clothes me with salvation & righteousness.

Psalm 148 Let all creation praise God.

Galatians 4: 4-7 No longer a slave but a child of God & an heir.

Luke 2: 22-40 Jesus is presented in the temple.

To Ponder: What did we expect once we decided to follow Jesus? What is expected of us ?

Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.