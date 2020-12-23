Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for 27 December 2020.
Isaiah 61:10 – 62:3 God clothes me with salvation & righteousness.
Psalm 148 Let all creation praise God.
Galatians 4: 4-7 No longer a slave but a child of God & an heir.
Luke 2: 22-40 Jesus is presented in the temple.
To Ponder: What did we expect once we decided to follow Jesus? What is expected of us ?
Gathering – Advent-Christmas-Epiphany 2020-2021 – pg. 16, Used With Permission
Lorna Chiupka, Kaireen Morrison & Maria Reid are preparing Orders of Service for Morning Worship each Sunday & deliver them. If you would like to be included please call 856-1518
The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next THRIFT SHOP be saved at Home as we cannot enter the Church TO SORT.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Snowfall Warning - December 23, 2020
- Happenings at Wawa First United – December 23 - December 23, 2020
- Snow, and maybe some rain – poor travelling conditions predicted - December 22, 2020