KONTSCHIEDER, Ann Elizabeth

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the peaceful passing of Ann Elizabeth Kontschieder of Wawa on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Lady Dunn Health Centre at the age of 92 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Edward and by her “one and only” daughter, Elizabeth. She is predeceased by her parents Annabella (nee Walker) and Andrew Teenan, and her brothers Robert and Andrew (Helen) of Dumfries, Scotland. She will be fondly remembered as Auntie Betty by her niece, Lesley Ingram (David) and nephew, Gary Teenan (Christine) and families of Dumfries, Scotland, as well as, by her many in-laws, nieces and nephews in and around Salzburg, Austria. She will be greatly missed by her special goddaughter, Cheryl Fellinger of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Ann was born in Dumfries, Scotland on October 28, 1928. She graduated as a registered nurse from the Victoria Infirmary Of Scotland in Glasgow in 1949. After gaining a few years of experience and extra training, she set off for adventure by accepting a nursing position in Cornerbrook, Newfoundland in 1952. Although she really enjoyed her time there, as evidenced by the many stories she would share and the people she continued to correspond with after all these years, she decided she should see more of the world. Her next stop, and as fate would have it her final stop, Wawa, Ontario. She started as a nurse at the Lady Dunn General Hospital in 1955. One patient really liked the care he received; this eventually resulting in a marriage proposal and wedding on Thanksgiving Day, October 12, 1959. She worked a few more years at the Lady Dunn before being recruited to be the public health nurse for the Township of Michipicoten. She continued in this role when Algoma Health Unit was formed, retiring in 1989.

Ann was a caring person who touched many people. She was honoured to receive the first Medal of Merit awarded for volunteerism by the Township. What brought her the most joy was when people would share their memories of her doing what she loved – be it learning how to bath their newborn or their nervousness surrounding vaccinations at school.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral mass will take place at St. Monica’s Parish, Wawa. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring when her ashes will be interred in the Woodland Cemetery, Wawa.

Memorial donations in memory of Ann may be made to the Lady Dunn Health CentreFoundation. As she was always a champion of immunization, please consider honouring Ann’s memory by being vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine when it is available to you.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa,