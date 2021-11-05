DESGAGNE, Will (Alex)

With broken hearts, we announce the death of our beloved son Will on Thursday, October 28th, 2021 at the age of 24.

Will was a kind, open-hearted and extraordinarily generous person. He had a big smile and an even bigger laugh and was always game for some fun and adventure. Will lived his life with curiosity, enthusiasm and gusto. He loved to talk to anyone and everyone, tell all kinds of stories and wanted to know (and test!) how everything worked. He was highly intelligent, saw things that others didn’t and impressed one of his math teachers so much they recommended he work at CSIS someday breaking codes!

Will lived his last few years in Wawa, going by his middle name “Alex” and loving everything Northern Ontario had to offer. Will was happiest in the great outdoors – on the water, sailing and fishing, camping or speeding around on a snowmobile, ATV or anything else with wheels. He even made a dog sled for his much-loved dog Bruce to pull him around town.

He had many talents and interests. He was a tattoo artist, handyman, cook, mechanic, stained glass maker and enthusiastic helper to anyone in need.

Will did not have the easiest start to his life and sometimes struggled with the effects of that. He showed tremendous courage and bravery and had a sense of optimism that we often marvelled at. We were blessed to be a part of Will’s life and to call him our son.

Will leaves behind his parents, Kathy Soden and Jean Desgagne, his brother Andrew and his sister Zoe. He also leaves his grandparents, Julie and Larry Soden; his aunts and uncles, Annie and Doug, Kristen, Claude and Nancy, Mike and Marcella, Michelle and Peter, and Pat. His cousins, Sam, Luke, Grace, Jack, Sarah, Emilie, Gabriel, Sophie, Luc, Stella and Oscar miss him too.

Along with his brother, Will joined our family through adoption when he was five years old. He also has a birth family that mourns his loss, particularly his sisters, Becky and Jessica and his much-loved niece, Viv.

Kathy and Jean are comforted that Will will be welcomed into heaven with open arms by Jean’s parents Madeleine and Marcel Desgagne. Our greatest wish is that Will have the freedom, joy and peace he sought. May they have many wonderful adventures together.

There will be a private funeral service and celebration of Will’s life in Toronto. We wanted to acknowledge and thank all of Alex’s many friends in Wawa. You helped him make Wawa feel like home. We will host a celebration of his life sometime in the summer in Wawa. To honour Alex, please do something kind for someone who’s struggling and turn something into art that didn’t start out that way.

In Will’s memory, we ask that donations be made to the ACO’s Youth Network Fund, www.adoption.on.ca/donate Connecting with other kids on similar journeys gave Will a real sense of belonging and friendship. He’d be really happy to give other kids like him that chance.

Until we meet again, our sweet Will, we will hold you in our hearts each and every day.

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.