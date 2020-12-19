A Winter Weather Travel Advisory continues for Highway 17 between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie (Searchmont). Environment Canada warns that southerly winds ahead of a cold front continue to generate lake enhanced snow for the region this morning.

Reduced visibility in falling snow and snow-covered roads could potentially lead to difficult driving conditions, especially along Highway 17. An additional snowfall amount of 2 to 4 cm is expected. Conditions should improve later this morning as the southerly winds weaken.