Breaking News

Winter Weather Travel Advisory

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory continues for Highway 17 between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie (Searchmont).  Environment Canada warns that southerly winds ahead of a cold front continue to generate lake enhanced snow for the region this morning.

 

Reduced visibility in falling snow and snow-covered roads could potentially lead to difficult driving conditions, especially along Highway 17. An additional snowfall amount of 2 to 4 cm is expected. Conditions should improve later this morning as the southerly winds weaken.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*