Manitoulin OPP – Detachment Reports

MANITOULIN OPP INVESTIGATES DOMESTIC DISPUTE

On December 13, 2020, at approximately 8:06 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Webbwood.

Police attended and investigated the incident and as a result, a 32-year-old, person from Webbwood, was arrested and charged with:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February, in Espanola.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.

VEHICLE COLLISION INTO DITCH LEADS TO IMPAIRED CHARGES

On December 11, 2020, at approximately 11:36 a.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) assisted Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision in the ditch on Lee Valley Road, Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of a drug and was transported to the Espanola OPP Detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result, Fabbian BOISSONEAU, 40-years-old, of Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 1, 2020, in Espanola.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

MANITOULIN OPP CHARGES TWO WITH MISCHIEF

On December 12, 2020, at approximately 1:09 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a mischief call at a residence in Espanola.

Police attended and investigated a broken exterior window to an apartment unit which allowed inclement weather to enter the unit during a snow storm. The building owner was made aware of the damage.

As a result, Christopher NEVILLE, 29-years-old, and Alicia ARNOTT, 31-years-old, both of Espanola were charged with:

· Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The accused were released on an Undertaking and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on February 1, 2020 in Espanola.

OPP INVESTIGATES COLLISION RESULTING IN IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES

On December 13, 2020, at approximately 8:59 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Services (EMS) responded to a motor vehicle collision rollover on Highway 540, Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

Police arrived and learned two occupants were uninjured and the driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police also determined the driver had consumed alcohol and further testing was completed.

As a result, Robert EDWARDS, 29-years-old, of Little Current was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC, and

Novice Driver – B.A.C. Above Zero, contrary to section 44.1 (3) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 27, 2020, in Gore Bay.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.