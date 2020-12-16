Between the Covers – December 16

This week’s New Books are “Chance of a Lifetime” by Jude Deveraux, “Truth Be Told” by Kia Abdullah, “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith and “Extraordinary Canadians” by Peter Mansbridge.

The New Movies catalogued this week are “The Office Season One”, the wonderful classic “The Sound of Music”, “Richard Jewell” which is based on the true story of the 1996 Atlanta Games bombing and for the kids “Abominable”. Come on in and check it out!

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK: Our staff pick of the week is “A Christmas Promise” by Thomas Kinkade and Katherine Spencer. (from book jacket)

The holiday season is upon the townspeople of Cape Light, and the village has a special guest. James McDougal, a minister who runs a mission in Central America, has decided to make a trip to Cape Light to work with Reverend Ben and spend some time with its warm-hearted residents.

It’s during the season’s first snowstorm, when James’s car collides with another car, that the first hint of trouble befalls this close-knit community. No one is hurt, but out-of-towner Leigh Baxter is forced to stay until her car is fixed. Trying to escape a troubled past, Leigh figures Cape Light will make a decent hiding place for a few days. What she doesn’t expect, however, is that the charm of this beautiful, seaside hamlet and its citizens will soon win her over-and that she will fall in love with James, the compassionate minister who has so generously welcomed her into his life. A few days quickly turns into a month, and suddenly Leigh finds herself wondering whether James will still accept her in his heart if her dark secrets ever come to light.

In the meantime, Jessica and Sam Morgan find their relationship put to the test. More than anything else this Christmas, they want a baby to call their own. But they soon discover that life’s most precious gifts often come in unexpected packages.

Join Indiana on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday for amazing stories, fun crafts and drawing, and some awesome S.T.E.A.M. experiments starting at 4:15! Due to Covid 19, the AfterSchool Program is on-line so tune in to our Facebook page @wplafterschool and take part in these awesome activities. There is a limited amount of prepared craft and clay bags for anyone who may need materials. They can be picked up at the library Tuesday-Friday between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm! Check it out!