Morning News – December 14

Weather:



Snow at times heavy ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 25 overnight.

A snow squall watch is in effect from Searchmont to Wawa. Environment Canada warns that bands of snow squalls are expected today. Environment Canada has also issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for tonight, “Snow briefly heavy at times is expected tonight in areas extending from near Wawa to Montreal River Harbour. Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are likely with 10 to 15 cm possible in a few localities. Poor winter driving conditions from low visibility and accumulating snow on untreated highways are expected to develop this evening. Conditions are expected to improve by Monday morning after the snow tapers off to scattered flurries.”



Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 66,264 62 2 60 0 Updated: December 9, 10:50 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review. Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.



News Tidbits:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs and Jeff Yurek, MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London, to make an announcement about a new employment and training program at 10 a.m.