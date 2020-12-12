Morning News – December 12

Weather:
Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 20. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 22.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|66,264
|62
|2
|60
|0
|Updated: December 11, 2020, 1:57 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
