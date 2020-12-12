Breaking News

Morning News – December 12

Weather:

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 20. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 22.

 

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
66,264 62 2 60 0
Updated: December 11, 2020, 1:57 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

      • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
      • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

 

 

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*