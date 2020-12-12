Morning News – December 12

Weather:



Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 20. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 22.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health):

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 66,264 62 2 60 0 Updated: December 11, 2020, 1:57 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.