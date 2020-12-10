BOUCHER, Daniel Harold

Passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Loving son of the late Irene and John “JJ” Boucher. Dear brother of Barbara Larmondin (Donald), Debra McAdam (David), Susan Prange (Ron), Cindy Frappier (Norman). Dan will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, and friends, especially Randy Edwards and Tom Sawyer.

At Dan’s request there will be no funeral services.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #5 would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.