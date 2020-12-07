SE OPP Wawa – Two arrested after Disturbance

On December 6, 2020, at approximately 6:10 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance call in Wawa. Officers attended two separate locations and arrested the two involved people.

As a result of the investigation, a 29-year-old person, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Dangerous Operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC, and

Uttering Threats – Cause Death of Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).

A 31-year-old person, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Mischief – destroys or damages property, contrary to section 430(1)(a) of the CC.

Both parties were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 11, 2021, in Wawa.