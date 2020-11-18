From the Branch – November 18

After all our worries the Remembrance Ceremony at the Cenotaph worked well and with a small contingent. Comrade Larry did a fine job and everyone who participated in the laying of wreaths did so in form. The get together after at the Branch was also well done by our ladies and the hot soup was well needed after standing in the cold wind.

At our Membership meeting the future of our bar opening times was discussed and some changes are coming. The senior dinners are on November 29 and 30 and the Sunday night is booked full. Many Christmas parties are now cancelled due to COVID-19. Any member who has not yet renewed their membership please do now before November 30th.

Two privates are having dinner in the mess and one asked the other “Please pass the Chocolate pudding?”

So the other replied “NO WAY!!”

“Who no?” asked the first one.

“Because it is illegal to help another soldier to dessert!!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.