Students inspired by virtual Remembrance Day ceremony

Grade 4 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) watched a Remembrance Day ceremony on November 11, offered virtually by Historica Canada. Despite some minor technical challenges, various elements of the ceremony captured the interest of the students. The singing of the national anthem “O Canada” was performed by an elementary school choir followed by two minutes of silence and the recitation of a poem by Ms. Marie.

A war veteran also played his bugle from his house. This music evoked emotions and inspired the students to think about veterans. The images of the Flanders fields and the warplanes sparked discussions between the pupils.

The veteran’s story who played the harmonica delivered an inspiring message. The students were able to meet a real hero who doesn’t see himself as one. The students concluded that these veterans will always be heroes in our eyes and hearts. This presentation greatly motivated the students to write and send postcards to members of the Canadian Armed Forces to thank them for their commitment.

The École Saint-Joseph grade 4 students and their teacher Mr. Éric Comtois thank Historica Canada for selecting them to participate in this special virtual ceremony!