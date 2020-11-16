Winter Weather Travel Advisory – Montreal River Harbour to Searchmont

Weather advisory in effect for:

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning.

The snow may be heavy at times with the heaviest snow falling early this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 5 cm are expected over areas near Lake Superior, however, significantly higher amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected inland from Lake Superior and over higher terrain.

Travel is expected to be difficult due to rapidly accumulating snow as well as reduced visibility in blowing snow over some areas.