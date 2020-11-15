RIDE Check in White River leads to Impaired Driving Charge for Resident

On November 13, 2020, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) spot check on Elgin Street in White River.

Officers were conducting mandatory alcohol screening (MAS) on all vehicles passing through the checkpoint. At approximately 10:20 p.m., an individual operating an SUV registered a “Fail” on an Approved Screening Device (ASD). The driver was arrested and brought to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Jill LINKLATER, 39 years-of-age, from White River, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 7, 2020, in Wawa.