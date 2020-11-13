Bold Ventures continues work on Farwell Property with encouraging results

Bold Ventures Inc. announces that prospecting and sampling was successful in locating key historical occurrences and previously undocumented mineralized shear zones in the 3 key areas of interest ( eastern Tundra Gold Horizon (TGH), the central Farwell Sulphide Zone (FSZ) and the western Koala Gold Area (KGA)) on the property.

A total of 102 samples were collected from these areas as submitted for gold and trace element geochemical analysis. The following results were detailed on the media release:

Tundra Gold Horizon (TGH) – A total of 33 grab samples were collected in the eastern TGH and submitted for analysis. Gold values ranged from from 0.1 g/t Ag to 9.28 g/t Ag. Copper values up to .58% Cu and zinc values up to .23% Zn were also recorded.

The Farwell Sulphide Zone (FSZ) – A total of 39 samples were collected in the central FSZ, centered on the historical Bibis and Burrex copper showings. Three samples returned assay results of 1.7% Cu, 3.99% Cu and 6.62% Cu. Again, a direct association with the silver content was noted with values ranging from 4.41 g/t Ag to 25.2 g/t Ag respectively. Gold values ranged from < 2 ppb Au to 53 ppb Au.

The Koala Gold Area (KGA) – A total of 30 samples were collected from the western KGA with gold assay results ranging from < 2 ppb Au to 284 ppb Au and copper values ranging from 1.7 ppm Cu to 666 ppm Cu.

The media release explains that “the Company is pleased with the ubiquitous nature of the anomalous copper, gold, silver, zinc and lead that indicate potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) type mineralization. Combined with the anomalous gold values that persist along the 2.5 km long magnetic signature that is interpreted to be an extension of the Iron Lake deformation zone, the VMS potential of the property is encouraging.”