Federal-provincial infrastructure funding for communities in Northern Ontario is announced

The Ontario government announced close to $20 million in combined federal-provincial infrastructure funding for communities in Northern Ontario. This funding is through the Local Government sub-stream of the COVID-19 Resilience infrastructure stream to help build and repair a wide range of infrastructure projects that respond to the impacts of the pandemic, including retrofits and repairs, COVID-19 response infrastructure, active transportation and disaster mitigation.

“This investment is part of the federal government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and reinforces the commitment of both the federal and provincial governments to protect the health and well-being of individuals and families during the fight against COVID-19,” said Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure.

The nearly $20 million investment for the North will support the delivery of much-needed infrastructure projects like long-term care facilities, expand access to healthy and safe education and better the quality of municipal buildings.

“Ontario recognizes the flexibility the new COVID-19 Resilience stream will provide to communities and organizations,” said Scott. “We appreciate the flexibility the federal government has provided provinces and territories making it possible for communities to get shovel-ready projects underway sooner so they can kick-start their local economies,” Scott added.

As set out by the federal government’s criteria for this stream, all projects must begin construction by September 30, 2021 and be completed by December 31, 2021.

However, remote communities, which are defined as communities with a population of 5,000 or less – or communities without all-season road access – have until December 31, 2022 to complete their projects.

In the Wawa-news reading area the Township of Chapleau, Township of Dubreuilville, Hornepayne, Municipality of Wawa, White River, Marathon, Manitouwadge will receive – $100,000.