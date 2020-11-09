Nipigon OPP – Victim identified in Collision

On November 8, 2020 at approximately 7:00 pm officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11-17, in Nipigon Township, near the OPP Detachment.

Initial investigation indicates an eastbound passenger car and westbound tractor trailer collided. The lone occupant of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were uninjured. The deceased has been identified as Brian Joseph Saude, 34 years old of Mississauga, Ontario.

The Nipigon Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) from Superior North EMS were on scene to assist with the collision.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit attended the scene to conduct their investigation. Highway 11-17 was closed for several hours before re opening at 2:16 am.

Police investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing.