Breaking News

Morning News – November 8

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 14. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near 12.

 

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
56,109 47 4 43 0
Updated: November 6, 11:00 a.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

If you like puzzles, North Shore Puzzles (Thunder Bay) catalogue includes puzzles of the Terry Fox Monument, a lighthouse in the region, Silver Islet, High Falls, the Nipigon River Bridge, and the Lake Superior Sea Lion. They also do custom puzzles from your photography.

Don’t forget – The MMCC is holding a Public Skate from 2 -3 p.m. today.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*