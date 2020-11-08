Morning News – November 8

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 14. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near 12.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|56,109
|47
|4
|43
|0
|Updated: November 6, 11:00 a.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
If you like puzzles, North Shore Puzzles (Thunder Bay) catalogue includes puzzles of the Terry Fox Monument, a lighthouse in the region, Silver Islet, High Falls, the Nipigon River Bridge, and the Lake Superior Sea Lion. They also do custom puzzles from your photography.
