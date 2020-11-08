Morning News – November 8

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h after midnight. Temperature steady near 12.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 56,109 47 4 43 0 Updated: November 6, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

If you like puzzles, North Shore Puzzles (Thunder Bay) catalogue includes puzzles of the Terry Fox Monument, a lighthouse in the region, Silver Islet, High Falls, the Nipigon River Bridge, and the Lake Superior Sea Lion. They also do custom puzzles from your photography.

Don’t forget – The MMCC is holding a Public Skate from 2 -3 p.m. today.