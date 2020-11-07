Morning News – November 7

Weather – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this afternoon. High 11. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)



Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 56,109 47 4 43 0 Updated: November 6, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits: