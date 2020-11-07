Morning News – November 7

Weather – Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this afternoon. High 11. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 8.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|56,109
|47
|4
|43
|0
|Updated: November 6, 11:00 a.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
Iris Place is open. Deb is making meals for delivery, but has a great need for food. Due to the 5 month long closure of Iris Place she had to empty her cupboards. Deb is looking for ingredients for chili, meatloaf, perogies, spaghetti, Shepherd’s Pie, and spices, etc. She also has need of take out containers to make delivery easier. All help is gratefully accepted.
