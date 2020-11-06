Morning News – November 6

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 12. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low plus 4.
Status of COVID-19 cases in the Algoma District (from Algoma Public Health)
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|55,737
|47
|4
|43
|0
|Updated: November 6, 10:35 a.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
Batchewana First Nation Chief and Council has decided to postpone our General Electionfrom February 5, 2021 to May 5, 2021 due to the COVID19 pandemic. This will also make it easier for members to travel to vote. Weather conditions in February made that difficult at times.
Premier Doug Ford and members of his Cabinet will be in Ottawa today to participate in a series of events following the release of Ontario’s 2020 Budget and ahead of Remembrance Day.
