Inquest date announced in Death of Eulogio Gutierrez

The date for an inquest into the death of Eulogio Gutierrez at the Barrick Gold Corporation’s Hemlo mine has been announced. He was struck by a piece of mobile equipment at the company’s Hemlo mine at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 27. He died from the injuries.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Gutierrez’s death, and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future injuries and deaths.

The inquest is expected to last four days and will hear from approximately five witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Main Boardroom,189 Red River Rd., Thunder Bay. Dr. Jennifer Tang will preside as inquest coroner and Rob Kozak will be counsel to the coroner.

The Main Boardroom will remain closed to visitors for health and safety reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA1U8rUGCCrIx5UVZZTupMQ