Morning News – November 2

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Low minus 4.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases		 Active
cases		 Resolved
cases (2)		 Deceased
54,420 44 3 41 0
Updated: November 1, 4:00 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

  • These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
  • Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Goulais Fire and Rescue have awarded Mr. John Mcdonald with the 2020 April Hopkin Volunteer of the Year Award. John was nominated by a member of the church who told us how appreciated his tireless work for the church and congregation is. “ John would do anything for anyone!”.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
