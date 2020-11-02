Morning News – November 2

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of snow changing to 30 percent chance of rain showers or drizzle late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Low minus 4.
Status of cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Resolved
cases (2)
|Deceased
|54,420
|44
|3
|41
|0
|Updated: November 1, 4:00 p.m.
(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.
(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.
- These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.
News Tidbits:
Goulais Fire and Rescue have awarded Mr. John Mcdonald with the 2020 April Hopkin Volunteer of the Year Award. John was nominated by a member of the church who told us how appreciated his tireless work for the church and congregation is. “ John would do anything for anyone!”.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
