SE OPP Wawa – Victim identified in Collision

On October 29, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, about 10 kilometers south of Wawa.

The vehicle passenger, Florence DINES, 77 years-of-age, from Capreol, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries. The driver was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the OPP North East Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) are still investigating the cause of the collision.