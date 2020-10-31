On October 29, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, about 10 kilometers south of Wawa.
The vehicle passenger, Florence DINES, 77 years-of-age, from Capreol, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later succumbed to her injuries. The driver was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Members of the OPP North East Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) are still investigating the cause of the collision.
Latest posts by SE OPP - Wawa Detachment (see all)
- SE OPP Wawa – Victim identified in Collision - October 31, 2020
- SE OPP – Investigate Collision South of Wawa - October 29, 2020
- SE OPP Wawa – Officers Charge Wawa man with breach after dispute - October 24, 2020