Morning News – October 31 “Happy Halloween”

Weather – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of drizzle this afternoon. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. High plus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Rain showers changing to snow before morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to 6 this evening then falling.

Status of cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases Active

cases Resolved

cases (2) Deceased 54,420 43 2 41 0 Updated: October 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Trick or treat safely tonight! Don’t forget to change your carbon monoxide/smoke detectors batteries today, and put your clocks back one hour before you go to bed tonight.

Sad to read that Sean Connery passed away in the Bahamas at the age of 90.

Sad also to read that the Sault Star will have all staff working from home permanently by the end of October. Their extensive collection of archives or “Morgue”, will become part of the SSM Public Library’s Archives. The Sault Star has been printed in North Bay since 2017, and staff have been working from home since the pandemic’s beginning.

Today is the end of the 2020 Ontario Forest Fire Season. Ontario had 607 forest fires compared with 537 fires in 2019.

Sault Ste. Marie Greyhouds Captain, Ryan O’Rourke has been invited to the Ontario Hockey League Camp. The 18 players at the camp will compete to represent Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care has facilitated a new management agreement which allows The Ottawa Hospital to provide enhanced support to Extendicare Starwood, a long-term care home in Nepean, Ontario. This arrangement will provide enhanced support to address the current spread of COVID-19 in the home, help stabilize the situation and return the home to normal operations.