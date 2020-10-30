APH – Potential exposure on Ontario Northland Bus – affected individuals advised to monitor for symptoms

Algoma Public Health (APH) is advising the public of a potential exposure and asking the following affected individuals to self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, from Oct 26th to Nov 9th.

Anyone who travelled on the Ontario Northland bus on October 26th, 2020:

11:00 a.m. bus from Toronto to Sudbury, rows 1-5

5:30 p.m. bus from Sudbury to Spragge, rows 1-5

Shuttle from Spragge to Elliot Lake, rows 1-6

This notification is for a potential exposure only. At this time, there is no new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Algoma.

From time to time, APH becomes aware of exposures that may affect Algoma residents. Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH, you are not considered a close contact.

The risk of infection is considered low. Affected individuals are not considered high risk close contacts and do not need to self-isolate. However, they should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, from Oct 26th to Nov 9th. Anyone with symptoms should isolate from others, and call APH at 705-759-5404 (toll-free 1-866-892-0172, ext. 5404) or their local public health unit.