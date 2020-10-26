WFHT Drive up Flu Shots

The Wawa Family Health Team is providing drive up flu shots at the Pentecostal Church Parking lot. No appointment is needed. Drivers are asked to pull into a parking space (on the Algoma Street side of the building), and WAIT in your vehicle for a nurse to come to you! Wear a tee so that you can easily receive your immunization. If parking spaces are filled, please try again a little later!

Drive Up Flu shots can be received:



October 26 1:00 – 3:00

October 27 1:00 – 3:00

October 28 1:30 – 3:30 (Note Time Change)

October 29 1:00 – 3:00

Please remember that these hours may change in the event of extreme weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Please call 705-856-1313 if you have further questions. Alternately, flu shots are available at Algoma Public Health – phone 705-856-7208 ext. 0 to book your flu shot during one of their clinics!