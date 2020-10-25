Breaking News

APH Reports 42nd Case of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health is reporting the 42nd case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District.Case 42 is a result of close contact, and the individual is self-isolating. Algoma Public Health says that close contacts have been notified, and that exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Southern Ontario.

APH stresses:

  • Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, must stay home & self-isolate away from others.
  • Do not have close contact with others outside the household of people you live with.

 

 

