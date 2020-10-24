On October 23, 2020, at approximately 1:15 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute at a residence in Chapleau.
As a result of the investigation, a 57-year-old person, from Chapleau, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in December, 2020, in Chapleau.
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)
- SE OPP Chapleau – Officers arrest and Charge person after domestic dispute - October 24, 2020
- SE OPP – Operation Impact - October 15, 2020
- SE OPP White River – CDSA Warrant results in Posession and Multiple trafficking charges - October 15, 2020