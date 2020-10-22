Morning Road Conditions – October 22

Wawa-news gets the following road condition information from Ontario511 – Please verify road conditions and closures as this information will change as reports are made and as weather changes in between road reports. Always be prepared for sudden road closures due to collisions or poor weather driving conditions. Ensure that you are prepared for lengthy road closures without detours or shelter. Always have blankets, and cold weather clothing in your vehicle. Snow tires are important.
This data was posted at 8:19 a.m.
|Highway 17
|From Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|No Report
|20-10-22 1:47 AM
|Highway 17
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|No Report
|20-10-22 1:47 AM
|Highway 17
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-10-22 5:10 AM
|Highway 17
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-10-22 5:10 AM
|Highway 17
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-10-22 5:10 AM
|Highway 17
|From Mobert to Marathon
|Bare and dry road
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|20-10-22 2:44 AM
|Highway 519
|From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-10-22 5:10 AM
|Highway 129
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|No Report
|20-10-22 1:47 AM
|Highway 129
|From Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|Bare and wet road
|Fair
|No
|20-10-22 2:29 AM
|Highway 547
|From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-10-22 5:10 AM
|Highway 631
|From White River to Highway 11
|Bare and wet road
|Partly snow covered
|Good
|No
|20-10-22 5:10 AM
|Highway 651
|From Highway 101 to Missinabi
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-10-22 5:10 AM
|Highway 667
|From Sultan to Highway 129
|Bare and wet road
|Fair
|No
|20-10-22 2:29 AM
|Highway 101
|From Highway 651 to Wawa
|Bare and wet road
|Good
|No
|20-10-22 5:10 AM
|Highway 101
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Bare and wet road
|Fair
|No
|20-10-22 2:28 AM
|Highway 101
|From Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|No Report
|20-10-22 1:45 AM
|Highway 101
|From Timmins to Highway 144
|No Report
|20-10-22 1:49 AM
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning Road Conditions – October 22 - October 22, 2020
- Morning News – October 22 - October 22, 2020
- Garden River to hold Peaceful Rally tomorrow in support of the Mi’kmaw Nation - October 21, 2020